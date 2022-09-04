NABDA kicks against amendment of Biosafety Act

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof, Abdullahi Mustapha, alongside other stakeholders, vehemently knocked the proposed amendment of National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act 2015, at the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Environment.

Prof. Mustapha, who led the pack in the protest mounted against the planned amendment, boldly told the Senate Committee that it was needless and not in the best interest of the country.

According to the Professor of Chemistry, who had since become a determined champion for the advancement of the cause of biotechnology in Nigeria, any attempt to allow the passage of the said amendment, the progress and achievements that had so far been made in the application of modern biotechnology would amount to nothing.

In his submission at the public hearing, the NABDA DG/CEO strongly argued that the proposed change to NBMA Act by the Senate would inhibit the practice of science in the country, emphasising that Nigeria had a well-entrenched biosafety law to regulate the safe application of modern biotechnology.

The NABDA chief said: “If at all there is a need for any amendment, it is the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) that will look for it. If this amendment is made, then it is going to draw back all the developments that have been achieved in this country.

“It will bring down all activities being done in the biotechnology space. This is science. If you look at it, it is driving the world faster.