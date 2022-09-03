NAF chief: NIPR’s summit fits into non-kinetic efforts against insecurity

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for the successful hosting of its `Citizens Summit` for National Integration, Peace and Security.

CAS gave the commendation through the Director of Public Relations and Information, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Amao said this when the President and Chairman of Council of the NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo paid a courtesy visit to him at NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

The CAS said that going by the theme of the summit, ‘Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust’, it was obvious that it aimed at bridging the widening trust gap between the leaders and the citizens.

“For us in NAF, we see your efforts as non-kinetic means of frontally confronting and addressing the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

It is “in view of its importance to national integration, cohesion, reconciliation, peace and unity of all Nigerians.

“We in NAF concurred with the notion that most Nigerians care less about the country’s political problems, but rather its accelerated development and a stronger Nigeria built on equity, fairness and justice.

“Indeed, a Nigeria built on these ideals will surely minimise the risk of conflict and violence which are inimical to national security.”

The CAS said that a holistic approach towards tackling the various security challenges remained the surest bet towards finding lasting solutions.

“As such, summits such as this are the non-kinetic means deployed to give Nigerians a sense of national cohesion and integration.”

He added the service, in synergy with other sister services, has stepped up its air operations against enemies of the state with varying degrees of success

Amao said that such efforts could barely address 20 per cent of the security challenges being faced while the remaining 70 would be resolved via non-kinetic means.

The CAS, however ssured NIPR team of the service support as they continually sought ways to foster cohesion, promote understanding, build relationships and improve peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Earlier, Sirajo intimated Amao on the reason behind the summit which arose from Nigeria’s future being plagued by several developmental issues, lingering insecurity and unabating wave of agitations for cessation among others.

This, he said, informed the need for the summit which was necessarily to serve as process that would fast-track national integration, peace and security.

He also intimated CAS on NIPR’s solution-driven platform which necessitated the institute to tour the six geo-political zones, to feel the pulse of Nigerians on the need for national cohesion and reintegration.

Sirajo intimated CAS that NIPR remained the only legal entity approved by law for the regulation of public relations practice in Nigeria.

The chairman added that though it frowned at the appointment of non- professionals as public relations managers of government organisations, the Institute now conducted crash master classes for such persons, to enable them to be absorbed into the fold.

Sirajo commended CAS on his military leadership style which had seen the NAF play frontal role in the decimation of insurgents, adding that the outcome was there for Nigerians to see and appreciate.

He, thereafter, solicited for NAF’s support in subsequent summits and other people-oriented projects.