NAF eliminates 28 terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Hadin Kai at the weekend neutralized 28 Boko Haram terrorists including a notorious terrorist’s Commander, Alhaji Modu also known as “Bem Bem” in Borno State.

Sources said Bem Bem and his fighters were killed on Aug 3, by the military airstrikes in Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government of Borno state.

The operation followed credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP fighters were converging in large numbers with the intention to conduct attacks.

Bem Bem, was a popular drug baron who rose from an armed robber to Boko Haram Kingpin.

He took part in the displacement of Bama town in 2014, and the killing of hundreds of people before declaring it as its caliphate.

Counter insurgency expert with vast knowledge of happenings in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the operation said Bem Bem who is working under the supervision of a top leader of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Ali Ngoshe has been hiding inside caves in the Mandara Mountain from where they coordinate attacks in Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

Battle damaged assessment after the strikes indicated that the air interdiction recorded devastating impact as many jihadists were killed, while others were severely wounded.

Meanwhile gallant soldiers also at the weekend foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said the terrorists made an attempt to attack the town located about kilometres (45 miles) southeast of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, at about 2:30 a.m.

A military source said, “An attack by a band of terrorists on parts of Bama was this morning quelled by the Nigerian troops.

“There is no cause for alarm. Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists”.

“The troops responded with heavy fire-power forcing the terrorists to withdraw and abandon their mission.”