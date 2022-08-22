NAF neutralises terrorists as bomber jet raids ISWAP camp in Sambisa

The Nigerian military has continued its ongoing onslaught against terrorists in North East, with the bombing of the enclave of ISWAP leader, Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest, Borno State, over the weekend.

Fiya Ba Yuram took over the leadership of the ISWAP insurgent group last year.

According to PR Nigeria, the raid at Fiya Ba Yuram’s enclave followed a credible and actionable intelligence by the Air Component of Operation of Hadin Kai that terrorists were gathering for an undisclosed mission.

Air strikes were then authorised and carried out on the location, following the intelligence.

He said: “An assessment of the location after the strikes revealed it to be successful, though it remained unconfirmed if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralised in the strikes.”

Meanwhile, similar air strikes were also undertaken in the Tunbuns near Lake Chad, after suspected terrorists’ activities were observed in the area, believed to be a training camp for ISWAP fighters, PRNigeria said, quoting another military intelligence officer.

“The targets were subsequently acquired and engulfed in flames all after. The aftermath of the airstrike revealed that pandemonium broke out as the remnant of surviving terrorists took cover under nearby trees which were later struck by the aircraft”, the officer disclosed.

When contacted, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, strikes were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa with varying degrees of successes recorded. The NAF won’t, however, be drawn into the details of those neutralised”, he said.