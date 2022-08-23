NAFDAC, SON petitioned over sale of unregistered products on social media

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, have been petitioned over sale of unregistered cosmetics products on social media platforms by some individuals.

A Port Harcourt-based public interest lawyer, Azubuike Ihemeje, had petitioned NAFDAC and SON over the sale of unregistered cosmetics products on social media platforms, especially on Facebook.

The lawyer particularly pinpointed the activities of one Angela Nwosu and others whom he alleged were selling concoctions capable of posing danger to public health.

He claimed the advertisement and promotion of the illegal products by Nwosu and cohorts was in flagrant breach of sections 2,3,4 and 5 of the NAFDAC Act 2004.

The petition read in part: “It is in the light of the above that we very respectfully, forward this public interest petition and request your urgent and immediate intervention on the subject under reference.

“The said Angela Nwosu has been advertising, promoting and in actual terms sold different unregistered and unapproved concoction-based cosmetic products to the general public through Facebook posts – some containing videos and pictures.

“That these unregistered and unapproved cosmetic concoctions disguised as cosmetic products have the tendency of causing more dangers to the health and well-being of members of the society, particularly given the steep rise in the cases of skin cancer, allergies, discolouration, texture alteration and permanent damage to the skin. Hence, this petition is written in good faith.

“We, therefore, request that you immediately assemble your best team of investigators and enforcement unit to investigate the activities of Angela Nwosu and her cohorts in the interest of the public, public safety, integrity and justice.”

However, while responding to the petition, SON, commended the lawyer for discharging his civil responsibility of escalating the issue to relevant authorities.

The Director of Legal Services, SON, Bashir Hamis, who issued the commendation letter on behalf of the Director General/Chief Executive of SON, yesterday, also expressed optimism of future collaboration with lawyer on issues of same nature.

He said: “I am to bring to your notice also that the Organisation is of the view that your petition bordering on the online sale of unregistered and unapproved cosmetic products in breach of Sections 2,3,4 and 5 of the NAFDAC Act, has been properly routed.

“While we look forward to collaborating with you on issues like this in the future, please accept the warm regards of the Director General/Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).”