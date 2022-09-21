NANS: No campaign will hold till ASUU strike is called off

The National Association of Nigerian Students has threatened not to allow any political campaign hold across the country till students of public universities return to classrooms.

Chairman, NANS National Taskforce, Ojo Olumide, announced this at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, some days to September 28, the official date for candidates to kick-off campaign as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiation and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger and frustration of Nigerians Students who have been at home for the past seven months.

“As we promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to hold across the country until we are back to class. This government has pushed so many Nigerians students into depression. We say enough is enough; we can no longer bear the brunt from this avoidable crisis in our nation public ivory towers again,” he said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike since February 14, 2022 as talks between the Federal Government and lecturers of public universities broke down.

Recall that students had blocked access road to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos as well as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Ibadan-Ife Road, causing pains to thousands of commuters and passengers.