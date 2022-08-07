NANS commends DSS arrest of ‘Boko Haram leader’

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ogun State chapter and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have urged security agencies to be alert to security threats and dangers posed by criminals.

The associations commended the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Ogun State Command, for arresting a suspected leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the state.

It described the arrest of the suspected Boko Haram commander in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as timely, saying it would further boost the trust people have in security agents.

The chairman of NANS, Kehinde Simeon Damilola and the National President of NAOSS, Com Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke gave the commendation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

The news of the arrest of the suspected terrorist came on Sunday, creating panic among many residents of Abeokuta.

According to reports, the suspected terrorist who arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up a security job at Ijaye area of Abeokuta, while gathering intelligence for terror attack.

Reacting to the arrest, NANS said there was need for security agencies, community leaders and the people in general to be more alert to the threat and dangers of criminals in the state.

They urged other security agencies to emulate the DSS and be more active in ridding the state of criminal elements.

“The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram by operatives of DSS in Ogun State is commendable. It shows the importance of intelligence gathering in the fight against insecurity.

“Security agents need to be more encouraged in discharging their duties. There is a need for the people to support them with information that may lead to prevention and solving of crimes.”