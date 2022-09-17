NANS vow to shut airports until ASUU call off strike

Following a seven-month standoff between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has made known its intentions to halt operations at all international airports in the country

The national body of NANS met over the weekend in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, and condemned the way the Federal Government was treating the lecturers who were on strike as well as education in general.

Students claimed that the four-day closure of highways and expressways was a success, which is why they decided to stop international travel beginning on September 19, 2022, so that the bourgeois and the government would experience the suffering that students had gone through for the previous seven months.

The NANS National Task Force on “End ASUU Strike Now” Chairman, Ojo Raymond Olumide, revealed that students were already tired of pleading with both parties about the necessity of ending the strike during a press conference.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must settle all outstanding arrears and the lecturers’ salaries”, Olumide said, adding that the airports that would be occupied will remain closed until the strike is called off.

“We shall begin another round of protest next week by storming the airspaces on Monday, 19th September 2022 to #OccupyTheAirports. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through.

“Nigerian students whose parents create the commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home alongside our lecturers while the few who gain from our sweats and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing.

“We will, by this statement, not beg again. We shall be mobilizing all students to shut down the country. No Education! No Movement!”

While berating the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his purported comment on the barricade of federal roads by the students, NANS passed a vote of no confidence on both the ministers of Labour and Education.