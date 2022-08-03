NAPTIP: We’ve no holding facilities for victims in Anambra

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) says it does not have facilities to keep rescued victims of trafficking in Anambra.

NAPTIP’s Commander in the state, Mrs Judith-Chukwu Ibadin, said this in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Ibadin said there were also no holding centres to keep arrested suspects.

She said that the absence of facilities had hampered the agency’s operations, such that the rehabilitation of victims and prosecution of suspects had not been possible.

The NAPTIP commander, however, did not disclose the number of rescues which the agency had made so far this year or where the victims and the suspects were being held.

“There is no prosecution yet, but lots of cases are under investigation.

“There is no facility for victims’ sheltering and rehabilitation, and there are no holding centres or cells for arrested suspects,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra Government has said that it has a facility to take care of victims of trafficking.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo, told newsmen that the victims, mostly girls, were being taught creative skills and rehabilitated to enable them to reintegrate into society with ease.