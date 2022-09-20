Nigeria

NAPTIP intercepts 19 Libya bound Nigerians in Kano

September 20, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has lauded efforts of collaborating agencies on awareness and tackling human trafficking and other crimes.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has intercepted 19 Nigerians being trafficked to Libya for commercial sex and sexual exploitation in Kano.

The victims of human trafficking who are between 18 and 32 years were recruited from Abia, Kaduna, Lagos, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Enugu and Kogi states, Mr Abdullahi Babale, Zonal Commander of the NAPTIP told News Agency Nigeria.

Babale added that the survivors were rescued in the state between Sept. 13 and 18, by the Joint Border Task Force, adding that the suspected trafficker was also arrested during the joint operation.

Read Also:  Whistleblower, critic drag Benue council boss, Facebook to court for 'defamation'

The zonal commander also disclosed that 18 of the survivors were females while one was a male.

According to Babale, the suspect is an indigene of Kano and was taking the victims to Libya, for commercial sex and labour exploitation, while the survivors were between the ages of 18 to 32 years.

