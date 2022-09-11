NAPTIP launches manhunt for ‘female trafficker’ over mother, son’s disappearance

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has ordered intensive manhunt and immediate arrest of a notorious trans-border human trafficking suspect simply known as Nkiru and her accomplices over disappearance of a 16-year-old girl and her son from Anambra community.

The suspect is believed to be based in Ghana where she recruits victims from remote villages in Nigeria.

Director General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, in a statement by Press Officer, Adekoye Vincent, also directed increased surveillance and round the clock monitoring of one of the suspects in the case, Mr. Nwankama Nzube popularly known as Zuma, suspected to have facilitated recruitment of the victim and also transported her to Ghana.

Adekoye said the DG’s directive followed reaction of people of Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State over the release of the suspect, Mr. Nwankama Nzube by the State Command of the Agency few days ago.

He said Nzube was released on bail after two weeks at the detention facility to assist the Agency in tracing the whereabouts of the victims and the fleeing trafficker.

The statement partly reads: “It would be recalled that a suspected case of organizing of foreign travel which promotes prostitution was transferred to the Agency by the Anambra State Police Command last month with the suspect, Mr. Nwakama Nzube.

“He was apprehended by the Community Vigilance of Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of Amanbra State and handed over to the Police on the suspicion that the victim was his girlfriend and he was the last person that was seen with her.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted that the trafficker approached him at a Shopping Mall in Nnewi and requested for a girl that will work in her in a Bar in Ghana, the development that prompted him to recruit the victim for her.

“The victim was said to have travelled with her 3 months old boy and had since not been seen.

“The Director General assured the Community and other Stakeholders that the Agency will leave no stone unturned in a bid to locate and rescue both the victim and her baby and subsequent prosecution of all members of the trafficking gang.

“She disclosed that relevant Security apparatus have been activated and necessary Law Enforcement Agencies and other partners have been enlisted in the determination to round up the prime suspect that is presently at large.

“Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi added that the Agency will not hesitate to revoke the bail granted the Nigeria – based suspect should there be any reported case of breach of security or any reprisal action that tend to endanger the lives of the people of the Community.

“The Director General urged the Community to join hands with NAPTIP by providing useful information that aid the investigation and rescue of the victims.”