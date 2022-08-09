NAS: Viral video ‘mocking’ Bola Tinubu taken ‘out of context’

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has clarified that the viral video purportedly mocking All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu is being taken out of context for political gains.

Prof Wole Soyinka, one of the revered founders of the organization had in an interim statement on the viral video described it as distasteful.

The organisation condemned in very strong terms those making political capital out of the video insisting that it is apolitical and does not have any preferred candidate for the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections.

Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement entitled ‘Setting the Records Straight’ while disclosing that the organisation had a procession to round-up its 46th Annual General Meeting as its customary in all events in like manner for the past 46 years declared that no aspect of its procession was political.

“Part of the annual general meeting was the review of our entire advocacy, humanitarian and operational activities for the year. This, then, as usual, culminated in a celebratory procession, an aspect of this yearly process that we have undertaken for the last 46 years. In our view, it proceeded without event, until this extremely limited video made this appearance.

“Quite contrary to the manner in which certain aspects of the video are being portrayed, no aspect of this procession or the event itself was political. Rather it was the typical climax of our annual general meeting. At no time in the history of this organisation has this event; or indeed any of our events had any slanted political leanings,” he said.

Owoaje who stated that the organisation does not mock or discriminate against the physical condition of any person as it also has members who are physically afflicted added that Pyrates Confraternity is not backing any Presidential candidate.

The statement read in part: “We must stress that we are apolitical. As an organisation, we have never had a preferred candidate in any political elections including the upcoming 2023 general elections. We have members who belong to different political parties and are absolutely free to support any candidate of their choice.

“It is most unfortunate that political capital is being made of this with interpretations that are totally at variance with the philosophy of the Pyrates Confraternity. Unequivocally, we condemn this in very strong terms.

“We understand that political merchants desperately seeking media mileage are all over the place misinforming and twisting events to suit their political agenda. However, we wish to re -emphasise that the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) are not supporting or backing any candidate for the office of the President or any other office in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

“As an organisation in tune with disadvantaged and voiceless people, we are committed to the enthronement of a just society in which no one is discriminated against based on tribe, religion, gender or disability. We are against conventions that are moribund. We have always stood for Humanistic ideals, comradeship and chivalry. Nothing that has happened can and will change that posture.

“We are determined to continue to use our social programmes, intellectual platforms and our compelling songs to advocate for good governance and accountability!”