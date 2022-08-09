Nasarawa council chairman imposes curfew

Worried by the threatening security situation in Abuja, Executive Chairman of Karu local government area in Nasarawa state, James Thomas, has imposed curfew in the council area to checkmate security threats.

The curfew will restrict all movement of vehicles, closure of all Cinemas, bars and joints, and all other activities in Karu LGA.

Announcing the curfew in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Chairman on Media and Publicity, Mr Danbaba Magaji, and made available to Journalists in Karu, the chairman said the curfew became imperative for the council to take a holistic approach to curb and checkmate the security threat in the area,

“Though we are enjoying relative peace in Karu LGA, proactive measures must be taken to avert spill over of the security situation in the FCT, because of the our proximity to Abuja”.

According to the statement, the council took the decision to imposed curfew in the area after an expanded peace and security meeting that review the security situation with all security agencies in the area, adding that the curfew is expected to take effect from Thursday, August 11, 2022, expanding from 10pm to 6am till further notice.

“We must take all security measures to ensure we live in peace, as criminals are using our area as an option to take advantage. We have resolved take this precautionary measures to take effect from Thursday, August 11 August, 2022 till further notice and we will enforce a curfew from 10pm to 6am,” the council boss declared.