Nasarawa government, NLC demands apology from BudgIT over ‘salary debts’

The Nasarawa State government and State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday demanded an apology from BudgIT over a report published in Thisday paper credited to BudgIT alleged that Nasarawa State government is amongst the states that are indebted salary of workers to about six months.

Reacting on a report, the Nasarawa State government said it is not owing workers any salary under the present administration of governor Abdullahi Sule.

In a press statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to governor Abdullahi Sule, Ibrahim Addra, said for the avoidance of doubt, Nasarawa State government under the stewardship of Abdullahi Sule has never and does not owe a single month of salary.

According to the statement “Nasarawa has paid salaries up to July of 2022 and in full. It is therefore curious, worrisome and in bad taste that such lies are allowed to remain in the public domain.

“By this report, BudgIT misinformed Nigerians and its wider audience and has in doing so dented its image and reduced its credibility quotient.

“We challenge BudgIT to come to the state and speak with the workers themselves and the Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC, or any other labour unions.

“We challenge BudgIT to admit it has goofed and come out with a categorical statement and apology regarding the status of salary payment in Nasarawa State.

“The BudgIT report smacks of mischief and by allowing the same such wide circulation in the media space bear the markings of the job of a hatchet man.

“BudgIT, redeem your image! Correct this Blunder and apologize,” the statement read.

Also reacting to the report the Nasarawa State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) has also debunked the report of the BudgIT adding that the workers in Nasarawa are not owning any salary added that the governor is up to date in payment of salary in the state.

In a press briefing at the NLC’s Secretariat in Lafia the Nasarawa capital, Comrade Yusuf Iyah, said the state NLC Chairman said the survey of the BudgIT was malicious.

According to Yusuf Iyah,” We the leadership of the NLC in the state are condemning the survey and described it as false, concocted and baseless, comrade Yusuf Iyah said.