Nasarawa government warns residents against harbouring criminals

Isaac Lucky, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, has warned youths and residents not to harbour criminals in the interest of peace in the state.

The Commissioner who disclosed this in Lafia at a closing ceremony of a week-long 2022 International Youth Day Celebration commended NYCN for observing their day and urged them to contribute more positively to the development of the state.

According to Isaac,” I want to call on you not to harbour criminals as security is everybody’s business and responsibility.

“On August 13, gunmen killed a Coordinator of our Youth Council of Agidi Development Area, Nasela Auta, it is unfortunate and uncalled for and we must support the state government efforts to ensure peace across the state,’’ he said.

Isaac urged the youths to shun political thuggery and other negative acts for peace and development to thrive.

The commissioner also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State for creating an enabling environment for the youths to excel.

Also speaking, Mrs Hannatu Abimiku, Commissioner for Special Duties, Legal Matters and Youth Affairs while declaring the event open, urged the youths to be good ambassadors of the state at all times.

Abimiku, who is the Chairman of the occasion commended the youths for the successful celebration of their day.

The commissioner who solicited more support for the state government added that the governor has done a lot and is still doing more to change the lives of the youth positively.

Earlier, Comrade Ja’afar Loko, the NYCN Chairman said that the event was organised in commemoration of International Youth Day (IYD).

He said that during the week-long IYD, they paid advocacy visits to some radio stations in the state to discuss issues of security and youth development among others.

Loko, however, said the governor assured them of continued readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that would change the lives of the youths positively.