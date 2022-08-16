Nasarawa governor: I’m not aware some commissioners don’t have security details

Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday said he was not aware that some of his commissioner are not attached with police while moving around.

Sule, made the disclosure during the security meeting held in Government House Lafia the state capital.

According to governor, “I have no idea that some of our commissioners don’t have police attached to them until today.

“I urge you, first and foremost, to be cautious and secondly, seek for protection also from your own end.

“While other commissioners are having three or four policemen because of the situation they find themselves, other commissioners don’t even want it. This is a very wrong approach.

“We should seek police protection. The CP is more than happy to support you,” Governor Sule said.

He further urged top government officials in the state to ensure they have adequate security protection, adding that, the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, has expressed readiness to provide protection to government officials.

The Governor decried the spade of kidnapping in Nasarawa Eggon saying three kidnappings within a short period, is unfortunate adding that government is determined to handle the situation.

Newsmen also gathered that since the inauguration of the commissioners they have not been given official vehicles.