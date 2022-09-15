Nasarawa State has approved the reopening of its primary and secondary schools, shut 49 days earlier on reports of threats of insecurity.

All boarding public and private schools shall resume on Sunday, September 18, for the First Term of the 2022/2023 academic session, while day schools shall resume on Monday, September 19.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Malam Mohammed Sani-Bala, stated in Lafia, yesterday, that parents and guardians should return their children and wards to school as scheduled.

He stated that the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, also directed that outstanding promotion examinations not concluded because of the sudden shutting of the schools in July should begin on September 19, 2022.

The commissioner also directed Chief Evaluation Officers to monitor and ensure compliance with the directive.

She assured members of the public, particularly parents, pupils and students that security had been enhanced in the schools to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Hajiya Sabo announced the shutting of the schools on July 27 on account of intelligence reports about security threats in neighbouring FCT.