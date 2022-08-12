Nasir El-Rufai: Terrorists creating ‘parallel’ government in Kaduna

Terrorists are creating a parallel government in Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has told President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a July memo to the President, he stated that terrorists have infiltrated and dominated communities and formed “a parallel governing authority”.

According to him, they now exercise control over social and economic activities and even dispense justice in their areas of control.

A source close to El-Rufai confirmed that the governor wrote the President over the issue.

First reported by an online medium, the governor said the terrorists have advanced in their plans to make Kaduna forest areas their “permanent operational base” for the North-west region, citing a “series of intelligence reports.”

Also yesterday, the Federal Government said it has secured over 1,000 convictions for terrorism-related court cases in the last 18 months.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the killing of a top commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Alhaji Modu, (aka Bem Bem), and 50 other terrorists.

El-Rufai said in the memo: “”Observed movement patterns and intercepted communications of migrating terrorists have shown a clear interest in setting up a base, with the stretches of forest area between Kaduna and Niger states strongly considered.”

He said the terrorists have promulgated a law to ban residents from participating in next year’s election.

“The insurgents enacted a law in the District, banning all forms of political activity or campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, especially in Madobiya and Kazage villages.

“According to actionable intelligence, members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Musulmina Fi’biladis Sudan (aka Ansaru) hibernating in Kuyello district of Birnin Gwari LGA recently conducted a nuptial ceremony during which they married two yet-to-be-identified female residents of Kuyello village.

“The ceremony was attended by various Ansaru members and witnessed by residents of the area. After the marital rites, insurgents in attendance reportedly conveyed the brides to the dreaded Kuduru forest, in the same District.”

El-Rufai said the terrorists “fined one Mu’azu Ibrahim, a resident of Kuyello community, the sum of One Million Naira for selling plots of land without the consent of the owners.

“Multiple reports also exist of bandits and terrorists exacting protection levies and similar taxes from farmers and communities, in return for permission to cultivate their fields.”