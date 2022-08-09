NASRDA boss Seidu Mohammed passes on 62

The former Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Prof. Seidu Onailo Mohammed, has passed on.

A statement by NASRDA’s Head, Media and Corporate Communications, Dr Felix Ale, said Mohammed died on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was aged 62 years.

It was gathered that he died at Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

Mohammed served as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency between 2008 and 2019.

He was a distinguished scholar who carved a niche for himself in the community of space practice in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

The renowned space scientist, who was born on August 17, 1960, in the ancient town of Abejukolo, Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, obtained his PhD in Environmental Remote Sensing from Bayero University, Kano.

He had earlier bagged an M.Sc. degree in Soil Survey /Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System from the International Institute for Geo-information and Earth Observation (ITC) Twente University, Enschede, in the Netherlands, where he studied as a European Economic Commission scholar.

Mohammed had to his credit over 40 research publications in local and international journals and was a board member of the International Academy of Astronautics.

He rose through the ranks to become the second substantive Director General of the Agency, where he served meritoriously until the expiration of his two-term tenure in 2019.

In appreciation of his leadership qualities and enviable track record of achievements during his service years, Mohammed received several awards from various bodies, institutions and organisations both within and outside the country.

Back home in Kogi State, he was conferred with one of the highest traditional titles, the Ogah-Attah Igala by the paramount ruler and prescribed authority of the Igala Kingdom, The Attah Igala.