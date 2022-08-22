NBA-NEC ratifies suspension of general secretary

The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-NEC) has ratified the suspension of the General Secretary of the Association, Mrs Joyce Oduah.

It took the decision at the ongoing NBA-NEC Meeting holding on the sidelines of the 2022 NBA Annual General Conference at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The NEC last Monday exercised its emergency powers under Section 9(6)(d) of the NBA Constitution by suspending the General Secretary pending the ratification of the NBA-NEC.

In the resolution passed by the National Executive Committee, the NBA-NEC was also invited to investigate the actions of the suspended General Secretary and possibly remove her from office.

At the ongoing NBA-NEC meeting, the NBA-NEC considered the counsel of the elders of the Bar including past Presidents and Senior Advocates of Nigeria on the need to protect the unity of the Bar and the glorious legacies of the Olumide Akpata administration and resolved that the suspension be ratified.

Oduah therefore stands suspended as General Secretary while Uche Nwadialo’s appointment as Acting General Secretary was ratified.

The petition for Oduah’s removal was stayed in view of the pendency of the action in court.