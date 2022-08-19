NBC revokes licences of 52 radio, television stations over ₦2.6 billion debt

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the licenses of the AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication Ltd.), Silverbird TV Network and 50 other stations over ₦2.6 billion debt.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, who made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, ordered the affected stations to shutdown in the next 24 hours.

Ilelah directed NBC offices nationwide to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

He explained that in May 2022, the commission published in the national dailies, the list of licensees that that are indebted to NBC, granted them two weeks to renew their licences and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked, frequencies withdrawn.

” Three months after the publication, some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the NBC Act CAP N11, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10 (a) of the third schedule of the Act.

” In view of this development, the continued operation of the debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security.

” Therefore, after due consideration, the NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licences of the under-listed stations and give them 24 hours to shutdown their operations,” he said.

The D-G said that the other stations affected were Zuma FM, Suleja, Niger State, Bomay Broadcasting Service Ltd., Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Gombe, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers States Broadcasting Corporations and Stations.

He listed other stations to includes; Katsina Broadcasting Corporation, Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation, Jigawa Broadcasting Corporation, Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation, Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation and Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation.

Similarly, Ilelah said Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation, Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Borno State Broadcasting Corporation and Crowther FM Abuja were among the affected stations.

He urged all broadcast stations who have not renewed their licences for the current duration to do so within the next 30 days to avoid sanctions.

He also called on all Internet Protocol Television and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the commission to avoid disconnection

”Broadcasters should note that, having a DTT or FM licence doesn’t warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licenses.’