NBC speaks on effective border policing

The Federal Government has urged the cooperation of communities across the long stretch of the expansive territorial borders for effective policing.

Adamu Adaji, the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), made the call in Abuja during a one-day workshop on the establishment of the National Consultative Forum for Chairmen of State Boundary Committees of Border States in Nigeria and Border Management Agencies.

The workshop with the theme ‘Converting Borders from Barriers of Separation to Bridges of Cooperation and Regional Integration was organised by the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

In his address, Adaji said Nigeria has about a 4500km land border and around an 850km stretch of the maritime border.

“It is a fact that providing effective policing across the long stretch of the expansive territorial borders would require not only the commitment of the combined security operatives but also support of the border communities.

“The National Consultative Forum is the first of its kind and without fear of contradiction, would be a veritable platform for regular engagement between state authorities and national structure responsible for border management and regional authorities in proximate countries.

“However, the engagement with your counterparts in the neighbouring countries would no doubt assist in cross border development initiative that would proffer on the spot solution to some rising security challenges along the borders.

“As envisaged, the establishment of the forum would be followed by the establishment of a similar platform for the traditional and local authorities at the grassroots levels who would be directly responsible for translating the decisions of the Chairmen and Deputy Governors’ Forum into concrete actions.

“The formal cross border interaction between the local authorities and border communities across the borders would no doubt give the border communities a sense of belonging and alleviate our fears of turning the borders regions to ungovern spaces and safe heaven for terrorists and other transitional organised crimes regions,” Adaji said.