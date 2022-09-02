NBMA Act: Stakeholders urge Senate to reject proposed amendment

Stakeholders in the agriculture and biosafety sector have called on the Senate to jettison the proposed amendment on the existing National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act 2015, describing it as being anti-people and anti-development.

According to the stakeholders, amending the bill now will amount to reversing the gains made since the coming of the law in 2015.

Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof Abdulahi Mustapha in his submission at the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Environment in Abuja, said the amendment is not necessary as it will limit the practice of science in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has enacted deliberate policies that positioned science and technology as the engine to drive the economy, so turning around to set up unnecessary roadblocks will limit science from taking us to our destination,” he said.

The Project Manager, African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), Mr Vitumbiko Chinoko, said the country which has already established herself as the leading biosafety drivers in Africa would lose her position if the Act is amended.

The Executive Director, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Mohammad Ishyaku, said the Act remained the best protection for the proactive modern biotechnology.

He said the proposed amendment will tie up the hands of scientists in domesticating the potential benefits of modern biotechnology which he said, will make Nigerians more dependent on foreign products of biotechnology

He said: “Together with my team I have just concluded the release of a cowpea variety that is highly nutritious and is bringing a lot in terms of improving the livelihood of Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Director-General, NBMA, Dr Rufus Ebegba, said the amendment is planned to kill the desire of scientists to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country as it will open the country up for dumping of unauthorised genetically modified crops.

The President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said the Nigerian farmers need technology that will lift them out of poverty.