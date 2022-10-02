NCDC: 41 cases of Monkeypox reported in one week

Between August 29 and September 4, 2022, Nigeria recorded 41 new confirmed cases of the Monkeypox disease from 12 states across the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The states are: Lagos (14), Abia (7), Imo (6), Ogun (5), Ondo (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Borno (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Oyo (1), Plateau (1) and Rivers (1).

Nigeria, therefore, has recorded 815 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases and seven (7) deaths from Monkeypox this year. The seven associated deaths were recorded from seven states this year: Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1), with Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.2 per cent.

According to the report obtained by The Nation, Since 2017 till date, four states – Lagos (93), Rivers (71), Bayelsa (62) and Delta (44), accounted for 270 cases out of 544 cases of Monkeypox in the country.

This translates to approximately 50 per cent (49.6 per cent) of the total number of confirmed cases.

Globally, as of September 28, 2022, 106 countries reported a total of 67,556 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,193 probable cases, including 27 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).