NCDC: Monkeypox cases rise to 481

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country has increased to 481, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

This is even as the suspected cases stand at 1,180.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa made this known at the ministerial press briefing held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He said the country had also recorded seven deaths from monkeypox so far in the year.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease (an infection transmitted from animals to humans) that occurs sporadically, primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.

Adetifa said, “In Nigeria, we have 1,180 suspected cases, 481 confirmed cases, and seven deaths this year from monkeypox.

“Globally, Since January 1, 2022, 107 member states have reported more than 71,237 laboratory-confirmed cases to WHO, including 26 deaths.

“Our response continues with the development of monkeypox risk communication materials, provision of support to states with case identification, SORMAS reporting also.

“Wth regards to infection, prevention and control, we continue to train IPC focal persons and develop IPC guidelines.

“Laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection and genomic sequencing.”

On Lassa fever, he noted that there had been 933 confirmed cases and 173 deaths of Lassa fever as at Week 39, from 25 states and 102 local government areas.

He said, “Of all confirmed cases, 71 per cent are from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States.

“Our response activities continue in all areas, particularly in areas of state advocacy, IPC support, and laboratory diagnostics.”