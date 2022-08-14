NCPC boss commends fellowship of Christian Nurses for propagating gospel through their profession

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam, has commended the Christian Nurses, Nigeria (FCN) for propagating the gospel of Christ through their profession.

Pam this remarks while playing host to Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Nigeria (FCN) in his office at the NCPC corporate headquarters.

According to him, the Nursing profession is one which is honored in the country.

He wondered this days people give careless attention to their work, but added not so with the Fellowship of Christian Nurse who use the medium to also give hope to their patients by preaching about Christ to them.

He disclosed that the nursing fellowship is paramount to the body of Christ; hence it should be encouraged, in his words, “nurses share the word of God to the sick, aside giving them care on their ailments, but also share the word of God with them”.

Pam encouraged them to give the right health education to the public as well as show commitment to their duties anywhere they find themselves.

Earlier, the National President of Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Evang. Abalis Dasat in his address said, they are in the Commission to identify with the Executive Secretary and to congratulate him on his two years in the saddle.

Evang.Dasat commended the Executive Secretary on his achievements so far in office and he prayed for more to come.

The President intimated the NCPC boss on the mission, vision, activities and programmes of the organization, as they seek to advance the kingdom of God through collaboration for sustainable development.

He informed that the aim of the fellowship is to equip and build the capacities of nurses and other health workers to be able to care for the total man (spirit, soul &body).

He also informed that in pursuance of their objectives, the fellowship usually organize an annual convention and this year the Conference would be holding its convention at the Civil Service Institute in Abuja starting today the 8th to Friday 12th August, 2022.