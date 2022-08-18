NCPC boss: Pilgrimage should not see holy land as tourism but spiritual exercise

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has informed intending Christian Pilgrims to the Holy land not take Pilgrimage as Tourism but as a holy spiritual exercise.

Pam made this assertion at the Pilgrims Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the orientation ceremony organised for the 8th batch of intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan.

According to him, Pilgrimage requires a lot of patience and sacrifice.

He hinted that “as pilgrims, you must endure what you pass through in the course of your Pilgrimage journey”.

He also noted that the Pilgrimage is not a luxury, stating that ” it is a journey to an expected end, is not a journey that is very easy in all ramifications because you must have patience and must experience delaying”.

The NCPC helmsman also admonished the intending pilgrims to behave as good citizens of Nigeria while at the airport in Israel and Amman, Jordan.

Pam urged intending Pilgrims to cooperate with the airport officials as well as the Commission’s staff by obeying instructions.

He intimated to the intending pilgrims that the Commission through the Ground Handlers in Israel and Jordan had made all the necessary arrangements that would make their Pilgrimage exercise a hitch-free one.

According to him, the current cost of Christian Pilgrimage is meant to encourage Christians to participate actively in Pilgrimage as the cost is comparatively cheap and affordable, considering many variables.

In his words,” the cost of Pilgrimage is very cheap because we want to encourage Christians to go on Pilgrimage”.

Rev Pam reiterated the importance of Pilgrimages such as serving as a veritable platform for enduring fellowship amongst the pilgrims and more importantly Pilgrimage is for spiritual impartation and transformation.

He congratulated all the intending pilgrims for scaling through the Commission’s screening exercise which qualified them to embark on the spiritual journey.

The 8th batch of intending pilgrims was made up of Yobe and Borno contingents as well as Consulars.