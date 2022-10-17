NDDC: Group faults Benson Enikuomehin’s alleged claim on non oil producing area nominees

A social group, Ilaje Unity Forum, has faulted the alleged claim of a former representative of Ondo State on Niger Delta Development Commission Board, Mr. Benson Enikuomehin, that new nominees submitted by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu were not from oil producing communities in the state.

Faulting Enikuomehin’s claim, the group noted that Hon. Gbenga Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), should be well known to Enikuomehin by virtue of his exposure that he’s from oil producing community and qualified to head NDDC.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Messrs Stephen Jatuwase and Olabanji Orogbem respectively, and made available to newsmen in Akure the state capital on Sunday, was reacting to an interview granted by Enikuomehin on a local television station.

It described Enikuomehin’s claim as spurious and unfounded, insisting that Edema is from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state and “eminently qualified in all ramifications to be the next Managing Director of the Commission.”

The Forum declared that it’s the turn of Ondo State to produce the Managing Director of the Commission, which it suspected that Enikuomehin was unaware of.

Buttressing its claim on the eligibility of Edema to serve in agencies overseeing oil producing communities, the group referred to a suit at the Ondo State High Court in 2017 and Edema presided over OSOPADEC from 2017 to 2021 with distinction and without a stain.

The group, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to as matter of urgency inaugurate the NDDC Board to tackle ongoing natural disasters and other necessary development in the Niger Delta region.

Meanwhile, the group revealed that in line with Section 12 (1) of the NDDC act, the President nominated Edema and had since been screened and confirmed by the Senate for the NDDC job.

The statement reads in parts: “We watch the interview of Benson Enikuomehin on Galaxy Television and we were dismay at the level of ignorance displayed in his attempt of shying away from the truth.

“For a lawyer to have exhibited such level of ignorance despite existing court ruling shows that he has totally lost touch with facts on ground.

“Being a lawyer that he claimed, Enikuomehin ought to be aware that the issue of Edema not being from the oil producing area of Ondo State had been laid to rest as far back in 2017 in Suit No HOK/27/2017. Otunba Erejuwa Adesina & 6 Ors. v. Governor of Ondo State & 2 Ors.

“In line with Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act, the President nominated Hon Gbenga Edema and had also been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian senate as member of the yet to be inaugurated board the NDDC since the year 2019.

“For Enikuomehin to arrogantly spewed that if anyone must represent Ondo State in the commission, the person must be an indigene of Ugbo is utmost appalling.”

“We salute our indefatigable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for nominating Hon Gbenga Edema as well as his believe in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity by echoing that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.”