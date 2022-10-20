A pro-Niger Delta development organisation, Niger Delta Development Ambassadors (NDDA) has declared that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), needed a prudent and resourceful person as the managing director for the meteoric development of the region.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday, the group emphasised that what the people of the region needed was all-inclusive development.

The letter jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Awipi Lawson, from Delta State, and Ekpobomini Loko from Ondo State, respectively, upheld the recommendation of Barrister Olugbenga Edema by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the next Managing Director of NDDC.

Declaring its support for Edema as the next managing director of NDDC, the group described him as “a capable, experienced, clear-headed, visionary and prudent resource manager.”

It, therefore, referred to Edema’s excellent performance when he was the Chairman of State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) from 2017 to 2021.

The group assured President Buhari that the Niger Delta region would experience relief when Barrister Olugbenga Edema assumes office as the Managing Director of NDDC.

The letter entitled: “Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, On The Recommendation Of Bar Olugbenga Edema By The Governor Of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN As Managing Director (Md) Of The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”, reads inter alia: “Sir, all Niger Delta patriots expect to see an NDDC that is functional and efficient in the delivery of sustainable and all-inclusive development to the region.

“This can only be achieved with a capable, experienced, clear-headed, visionary and prudent resource MANAGER. Such a ‘trustee’ of the people must have an impeccable character, unblemished antecedents and verifiable records and credentials.

“It is on account of the above persuasion, that the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has singled out and recommended one of the best hands in the region, Barrister ‘Gbenga Edema, for your kind consideration as the MD of NDDC.

“Sir, as stakeholders with an uncommon passion for the development of the Niger Delta, we find this recommendation quite spirit-lifting and most appropriate. We, therefore, affirm our unflinching support for Bar ‘Gbenga Edema and implore Mr President to kindly consider him for the job.

“Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act 200) provides that, ‘There shall be for the Commission a Managing Director and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil-producing states starting with member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate among member states in order of production.’

“As would be expected, Barr Edema hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. Between 2017 to 2021, he served as Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC. He was also a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly Among others.

“Interestingly, by the NDDC Act, Mr President nominated Edema who had since been screened and confirmed by the senate concerning the NDDC.

“On the whole, it will be a breath of fresh air for the people of the Niger Delta to have a tested and trusted servant of the people like Barr ‘Gbenga Edema to pilot the affairs of the Commission. This, he will do in the most meritorious way for the good of the people of the region.”