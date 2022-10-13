NDE flags off transformation training scheme for 50 youths in Bauchi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Bauchi State has flagged off a transformation training scheme for 50 unemployed youths in the state.

The state Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Lawan Yaya, who disclosed this in Bauchi yesterday during the commencement of the training, said the exercise would last for a period of three to 18 months.

He said the training was carried out under the Vocational Skills Department (VSD) of the NDE, adding that the participants were selected across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, in his magnanimity, felt that two months or less is not enough to train people in vocational skills, so he came up with this training which ranged from the period of three to 18 months.

According to him, “The director-general feels that it is not enough training people in vocational skills for two months, there

is still the need for us to enlarge the training depending on the actual time span for that particular training.

“This is because if you say you want to learn tailoring in three months, honestly speaking, you cannot learn or acquire what is needed for utmost dexterity.

“That’s why this training is ranging from three to 18 months depending on the need of the training in time and that is why we have this new training scheme tagged youth transformation and training scheme.”

Yaya further listed some of the vocations the participants would be trained on to include tailoring, carpentry, auto-mechanic, autotronics, shoe and bag making, among others.

In his reaction on behalf of other participants, Malam Isa Abdullahi, appreciated the federal government and NDE for the “kind gesture,” and promised to attend the training with undivided attention to acquire more skills and become employers of labour.