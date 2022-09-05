NDE trains 30 persons on environmental beautification in Bayelsa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun training of 30 persons on environmental beautification in Bayelsa State, South South Nigeria.

The Director-General of NDE, Nuhu Fikpo, who was represented by the state Coordinator, Aham Osuchukwu, disclosed this at the training on Monday in Yenagoa, the State capital.

He said that the training was to promote environmental renewal in habitat, both urban and rural as well as offer skills in aesthetics, protection, ornamentation to finishing and employability skills.

Fikpo said the programme was sub divided into three main categories, namely soft landscaping, hard landscaping and Plaster of Paris skill sets.

He said soft landscaping included flower gardening, landscape design, raising of nurseries and planting of grasses.

“Hard landscaping from the training scheme include production of interlocking stones, bricks, concrete paving’s stabs, hard rings and railings, kerbstones, balustrades and lastly Plaster of Paris.’’

The D-G told the youths that the skill they were about to acquire was highly sort after.

With the marshy nature of most communities in Bayelsa, he told the trainees to gear up and take hold of the profitable opportunities available to them after the training.

Also, Felicia Baite, Head, Special Public Works, urged the trainees to be humble and obedient to their trainers and uphold the workshop rules and regulations guiding the various workshops where they would be posted to.

Umanah George, one of the trainees, commended the NDE management for the training, promising to be of good behaviour.

He added that they would not disappoint the organisation.