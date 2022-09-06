NDE trains 50 in goat production in Lagos

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has started training 50 people in the production of goats in Lagos State.

Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony of the training on Monday, the Director-General of the Agency, Mallam Nuhu.

Fikpo, said agriculture is a solid foundation for the growth and sustainability of the economy and health of any nation.

Fikpo, who was represented by Serena Olayemi Edward, the Lagos State Coordinator, of the event, said agriculture is a good avenue for generating employment for a very large percentage of the population and provision of food and raw materials for industries.

He disclosed that the event was part of the Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme and Small Stock (Goat) production organised by the Rural Employment Promotions Development (REP) of NDE.

According to the director-general, “the Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST-SADTS) is one of the agricultural training schemes of the National Directorate of Employment, which includes but is not restricted to crop production, fishery, poultry and others.”

He stated that the selected participants would go through a one-week intensive theoretical training before commencing training at various farms for practical training.

He added that the trainees will be equipped to start up and sustain their businesses.

He stated that 50 beneficiaries, who graduated from Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme and 49 beneficiaries for small stock (goat) production will commence training immediately after the flag-off ceremony.

He thanked the trainers for partnering with the agency to reduce unemployment in Lagos State and urged trainees to take the training seriously in order to really benefit from it.