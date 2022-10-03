NDLEA arrests 121 suspects, seals 13 properties in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, have arrested 121 suspected drug traffickers and sealed 13 properties belonging to them.

The NDLEA Commander, Mr Umar Adoro, told newsmen on Monday in Kaduna that the operation was conducted in September.

Adoro said 27 notorious drug joints were dismantled across the state.

He said the illicit drug outlets were located in Kawo, Kabala Costain, Numba Zango, Zaria City, Sabon gari, Nupe street and Unguwar Muazu.

Others are Unguwar shanu, Maraban Jos, Dan Magaji, Hayin Banki and Kafanchan among others.

He added that among the 121 suspects, 13 were females.

The commander said the drugs seized included 247,172kg Indian hemp, 0.041kg Cocaine, 0.004kg of heroin, 0.363kg of Tramadol, 74, 441kg Psychotropic substance and 0.001kg Methamphetamine.

“The grand total weight of drugs seized was 322,476kg within the period under review,” he added.

The Commander appealed to citizens for timely and useful information on illicit drug dealers, to enable the agency to take prompt action.

He advised parents and guardians to always be watchful of their wards on the friends they moved with all the time.

He said the war against drug trafficking and consumption would continue until it was brought to a standstill in the state.