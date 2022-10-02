NDLEA arrests two Malians over attempt to export drugs illegally

The Marine Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebute Ero jetty, Lagos State, has arrested two Malians, Mohammed Demoele, 38 and Coulibaly Maliki, 56, for attempting to export 34.2kg bottles of new psychoactive substance, Akuskura to Mali through Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

In the same vein, attempt by a 32-year-old businesswoman, Mrs. Pamela Odin to traffic 2.150kg tablets of rohypnol through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja to Istanbul, Turkey thwarted by NDLEA operatives.

The mother of one was arrested on Friday 23rd September while attempting to board a Turkish airline flight with the drug concealed inside pepper and packed among foodstuff.

The indigene of Afiesere village, Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State said she operates a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, but came to Nigeria to see her relatives and buy food items for her restaurant business.

In Taraba State, operatives on Thursday 29th September intercepted 100 compressed blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 73.500kg, concealed inside animal feeds.

Also the agency’s Marine Unit in Ogun State on Saturday 1st October arrested a physically challenged drug dealer, Abdulraham Mohammed, with 104kg of compressed Cannabis Sativa recovered from him.

Another suspect, Ms. Safiya Bello, was arrested in Shagamu area of the state with 27kg of the psychotropic substance.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of Seaports Operations, MMIA, Ogun, and Taraba commands for their resilience, while charging them and others across the country to intensify ongoing offensive action against drug cartels and traffickers wherever they may be located in any part of Nigeria.