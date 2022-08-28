NDLEA foils attempt to export tramadol, arrests eight

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has foiled an attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Lagos State airport during an outward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that a suspect, Jonah Chukwuemeka, was arrested in connection with the drugs.

Babafemi said a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans in his luggage, was intercepted.

He said the bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to the suspect at the airport by one Olagunju Abbas, who was promptly arrested.

In the same vein, packs of Tramadol 225mg containing 119,500 capsules were, on Thursday, transferred to the NDLEA by the Nigeria Customs, cargo wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

“The consignment had come in through Ethiopian Airline from Pakistan, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA officers, on Saturday, raided a car shop, Bolak Motors, at Ewela bus stop, Oshodi, where bags of 615.2kg cannabis were recovered, along with nine vehicles.

Babafemi said efforts were ongoing to track the car dealer, Alhaji Ismail, who was at large.

Babafemi said no fewer than eight suspects were arrested and bags of illicit drugs seized.

This, he said, was when Akerele area of Agege, Shogunle and Mafoluku areas of Oshodi, Fagba area of Ogba, Ipodo area of Ikeja and Iyana Ipaja park, were raided by the NDLEA officers.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), as commending the officers and men of the MMIA and Lagos commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa charged them and their compatriots across the country not to rest on their oars as the agency would always be on the look for drug traffickers and abusers.