NDLEA intercepts 442 parcels of crystal meth in heads of smoked fish

At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reports intercepting 442 packages containing crystal methamphetamine.

This information was released on Sunday in Abuja by Mr. Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA.

According to Babafemi, the narcotics were hidden in the fish heads for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He said that the 11.90kg consignment was brought to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO) shed of the airport on Aug. 5, by a freight agent from Yagba West LGA of Kogi.

Babafemi said that the agent was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug.

According to him, the items were wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

“The following day, Saturday, Aug. 6, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis was uncovered.

“It was concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai,” he added.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives had arrested the freight agent, who hails from Abeokuta West LGA in Ogun.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as charging the officers and their compatriots across the country to always remain steps ahead of the drug cartels.