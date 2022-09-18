NDLEA: Two Lagos buildings sold in 2001

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that two buildings, in Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Ikoyi areas of Lagos forfeited in drug prosecution cases but sold at underpriced amounts were indeed disposed in 2001.

According a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the buildings were not sold in 2021 as being erroneously reported by some media platforms.

He said some media platforms had reported a press briefing by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN on the decision of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to demand from buyers of the two buildings the appropriate prices as at the 2001 when they were sold as against the underpriced amounts.

However, some media channels have erroneously reported that the buildings were sold in 2021.

Mr Babafemi said the clarification is to correct the wrong impression following calls by concerned members of the public who have been calling top officials of the Agency to clarify the mix up in the year of sale of the properties in reference.

For clarity purpose, the spokesman noted that the NDLEA did not auction any property in 2021 neither has any such activity been held in 2022.