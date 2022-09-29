NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

It blacklisted 29 supervisors for allegee involvement in various malpractice offences during the just concluded examination.

NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who announced the results on Thursday at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, said four schools were recommended for de-recognition for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating during the exercise.