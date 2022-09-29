Nigeria

NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

September 29, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Kano State Government Monday said it has paid about N336 million as 2022 National Examination Council (NECO) fees for 29, 031 students in the state.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

It blacklisted 29 supervisors for allegee involvement in various malpractice offences during the just concluded examination.

NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who announced the results on Thursday at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, said four schools were recommended for de-recognition for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating during the exercise.

