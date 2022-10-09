NEMA distributes relief materials to Kogi flood victims

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to people displaced by flood in nine local government areas of Kogi.

Justin Uwazuruonye, head of Abuja Operations of NEMA, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the food and non-food items distributed include rice, beans, maize, salt, vegetable oil, tomatoes, mats, mosquito nets, toilet soaps and clothes.

“This urgent intervention of the Federal Government through NEMA, led by Mr Mustapha Ahmed, is to cushion the impact of the ravaging flood that has displaced thousands of persons this year.

“So far, we have distributed these items to victims in nine local government areas in the state, namely; Lokoja, Kogi, Igalamela/Odolu, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Omala, Bassa, Ibaji and Idah,” he said.

Uwazuruonye said the distribution was done in collaboration with Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KGSEMA) at St. Luke’s Primary School, Adankolo.

The flood victims are temporarily residing at the school.

Edward Onoja, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, who was present at the exercise, thanked the Federal Government, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and NEMA for the timely intervention.