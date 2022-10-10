NEMA, Nigerian military begin operations to rescue trapped Anambra flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and military, have begun aerial operations to rescue trapped Flood Victims in Anambra State.

They are carrying out the operations through the Disaster Response Unit (DRU).

The flood, which started about two weeks ago, have submerged no fewer than 60 communities in about four local government areas in the State.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA in the Southeast, Mr Thickman Tanimu, told reporters on Monday in Awka, that it would aid the airlifting of trapped persons in the affected communities.

According to him: “Search and Rescue (SAR Operations) has commenced today (Monday). The Military DRU have engaged and have started ‘Air Recce’ or Aerial view to collect imagery intelligence of the affected communities.

“This will help to ascertain displaced and trapped persons who need to be evacuated to pave the way for air lifting.”

He said that the Presidency and the Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, while commiserating with the state government and flood victims including the bereaved, approved the relief materials.

He said that the relief materials would be presented directly to flood victims on Tuesday,

“The delay in arrival of the relief materials is due to the flood disaster that cut off Abuja – Lokoja road and also the security situation due to the Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

“The relief material will hopefully arrive on Tuesday and be ready for delivery directly to victims.

“These items are meant to complement the efforts of Anambra State Government in providing immediate succour to victims and aid their speedy rehabilitation,” the NEMA boss said.