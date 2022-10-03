NEMA officials carry out flood assessment in Imo, Bayelsa, Borno

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have carried out an assessment of flooded areas in several states across the country.

In a series of pictures posted on the agency’s Facebook page on Sunday, the officials visited affected areas in Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Benue, Kano, and Edo.

On August 30, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in several states.

Following the development, Nnaji Ifeanyi, the assistant chief relief & rehabilitation officer of NEMA, led the team to Oguta lake and Urasi river in Imo state to monitor the level of water.

Speaking at the location, Ifeanyi advised residents of the communities to move to higher ground to avoid the raging effects of the flood.

On September 30, the team, led by Felix Akakara, monitored farmlands, fishponds, and buildings affected by the flood in Akenfa in Yenagoa LGA, Amassomma in Southern Ijaw LGA, and Ayama in Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa.

In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LG of Rivers, the team carried out an assessment of flooded areas in the community. The team, led by Damian Egwu, revealed on October 1 that several communities including Ebocha, Okwuzi, Aggah, Mgbede and Ekpe have been submerged by the flood.

Other areas that were monitored included Kura LG in Kano; Ramat square in Borno; and Etsako central LG in Edo.