NEMA presents relief materials to flood victims in Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) presented relief materials to Katsina State on Thursday for distribution to victims of flooding in 13 of its 34 local government areas.

The affected local government areas are Sabuwa, Funtua, Danja, Musawa, Kusada, Zango, Katsina, Batsari, Batagarawa, Safana Musawa, Kankara and Ingawa.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq made the presentation in Katsina.

According to her the items include 3,000 bags each of rice, maize and beans, 100 kegs of (20-litre) vegetable oil and 200 cartons of seasoning cubes.

Others are 300 bags of (20kg) iodised salt, 1,000 bags of cement, 100 (25kg) bags of 3-inch nails, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 100 packets of zinc nails and 500 pieces of three-feet by six-feet mattresses.

Also presented were 1,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 pieces of nylon mats, 2,000 pieces of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, 4,000 pieces of Guinea brocade, 500 pieces of wax textile prints and 1,000 pieces of children’s wears.

“These items are meant to complement the efforts of Katsina State government in providing immediate succour to victims and aid their speedy rehabilitation.

“The items are not for sale and should not be sold,’’ the minister warned.

She commended Gov. Aminu Masari for providing the first line of support to the victims and for constructing more culverts and drainages to address flooding.

“We are also aware of personal donations made by individuals to provide immediate succour to those affected.

“The public is reminded and encouraged to avoid practices that can block drainages and should communally participate to maintain them for sustained effectiveness,’’ She advised.

Responding, Gov. Masari commended the minister and NEMA for providing the support, saying it would go a long way in reducing the challenges faced by victims.

Represented by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari, the governor assured that government would not relent in efforts to improve people’s welfare.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib-Ahmed, advised all states to set up local emergency committees to handle disaster management.

He said the committees should work toward reducing disasters and called on residents to avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels so as to allow free flow of water.