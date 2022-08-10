NEMA receives 13 Jigawa, Kano returnees from Sudan

Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the agency received 13 Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.

Abdullahi said this while receiving the returnees in Kano yesterday.

The returnees arrived at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 3:00 p.m. yesterday on an Ethiopian Airline Aircraft, with flight number ET343.

Abdullahi noted that the returnees were returned to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) initiative on migrants protection and re-integration and European Union, under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

“The returnees were brought back through a voluntary programme for the distressed, who had left the country to seek for greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.”

The returnees included five female adults and eight children (three female and five male) from Jigawa and Kano states.

The returnees were given food, toiletries, blankets, mosquito nets, pampers and clothes each.

Abdullahi advised Nigerians to avoid endangering their lives by travelling to seek greener pastures in other countries, adding that no country was better than Nigeria.

He further said that between May and July, the agency had received 367 stranded Nigerians from Agadez (Niger Republic) and trained them in various skills.

A returnee, Amina Ibrahim, 60, from Kano State, and a mother of four, said she travelled to Sudan to search for greener pastures.