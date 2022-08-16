The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has resumed its air ambulance operations four years after the operation was grounded.

The air ambulance service was grounded in 2018 due to routine maintenance and regulatory requirement.

In a statement in Abuja by NEMA’s Head of press unit, Manzo Ezekiel, he said due to leadership changes, repair of the aircraft was completed in 2021 and returned from France.

He added that the present management finalised all regulatory requirements in returning the aircraft to its ambulance operations this year.

On when the operation commenced, he stated: “The operation commenced after successful routine maintenance and completion of all civil aviation requirements.

“An official inaugural return flight was held as the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq and Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed were conveyed from Abuja to Dutse, Jigawa State on an official engagement.”

Giving background information on when the agency started its ambulance service, Ezekiel stated: “In 2014, NEMA introduced its first air ambulance for emergency health care.

“The airplane, which was launched at the trauma centre of the National Hospital, Abuja, was for quick transportation of patients with emergency cases.

“Captain Ibrahim Mamman, the then Chief Pilot and head of the NEMA Special Wing of the agency, said the project was part of the transformation agenda of the Federal Government of the time.

“The air ambulance can be used to transport patients with critical and traumatic health situations from anywhere the individual is,” Mamman had said.

He continued: “As a matter of fact, the jet can go anywhere in the world; it has a mile range of 3000 miles.”

“However, in 2018 operations of the air ambulance service were grounded after it was due to routine maintenance and regulatory requirement.

“Following changes in leadership, repair of the aircraft was completed last year 2021 and returned from France. This year, the present management finalised all regulatory requirements in returning the aircraft to its Ambulance operations.”