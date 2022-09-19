NEMA seeks partnership with hospitals

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sought the support and partnership of government hospitals in preventing diseases and disasters.

Ekiti Head of Operations of NEMA, Mr Kadiri Olarewaju, who visited Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital EKSUTH in Ado-Ekiti called on residents to refrain from activities causing disasters in the state.

Olarewaju said both institutions should work as a team in reducing outbreaks of diseases as monkey pox, yellow fever, lassa fever, as well as for readiness of the hospital in ensuring effective response to disasters victims.

The NEMA Boss who was recently transferred to Ekiti State, said the visit was also to seek partnership of the hospitals in ensuring safe and dis