NICASA: Calm in South Africa despite threat of attacks

All seems to be calm in South Africa, despite the threat of possible xenophobic attacks by a local group.

This is as Nigerians have expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by the country’s mission in South Africa over the recent threat by the local group.

Nigeria mission in South Africa had issued a security alert about the possibility of another xenophobic attack.

The warning came on the heels of a threat issued by a group in the former apartheid enclave.

The group, Operation Dudula, had threatened to attack foreign nationals resident in South Africa.

The group had, in recent video clips, informed of the plan to march against foreign nationals in South Africa, starting from September 2, 2022.

The group had also in recent times denied Nigerians and some other foreign nationals access to health facilities, thereby raising the fear of another xenophobic attacks.

However, the president of Nigerian Citizens’ Association South Africa (NICASA), Mr. Benjamin Okoli, confirmed to newsmen that all was calm and there had not been any attack on foreign nationals.

“All is calm in South Africa right now as everybody is going about their normal daily activities,” he said.

Okoli also expressed the hope that the South African authorities will take more pragmatic measures to curb completely the activities of the group.

He stated in a chat: “It is our fervent hope that the government will take more decisive and firm action to curb the illegal activities of Operation Dudula against defenceless foreigners.

“While we are confident in the capacity of the Government to deal with the situation, it is feared that, if unchecked, the activities of Operation Dudula may imperil inter-community harmony and trigger another spate of unwarranted violent attacks on foreigners in South Africa.”

He however said Nigerians in South Africa are satisfied and reassured so far by steps taken by the country’s Missions to exert diplomatic pressure on South African authorities to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians living in the country.

Okoli also revealed that measures deployed by other pro-migrant groups have helped curb the activities of the defiant locals.