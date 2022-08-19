Niger Assembly urges restoration of network in community

The Niger State House of Assembly has called on the Executive arm of government to restore mobile networks in Sarkin Pawa and its environs in Munya Local Government Area of the state as it would boost the fight against insecurity.

The call is the sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Munya State Constituency, Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, who called the attention of his colleagues to the plight of the people who have been cut off from all forms of communication for a long period.

According to Jagaba, the people are vulnerable to being victims of attacks as they have no way of informing security agencies that they are being attacked or alerting other communities of an impending attack.

He said it’s disastrous and would defeat the motive of the government in eradicating the insecurity bedevilling the state if the network is not restored to those areas.

Jagaba added that in the past, three networks namely the MTN, Airtel, and Glo were working effectively in the communities but now, a glimpse of the signal cannot be received.