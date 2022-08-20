Nigeria

Former Niger Delta militant leader hails Nigerian government’s decision on pipeline surveillance

August 20, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias “Tompolo” has protested against the continued siege on his firm, Mieka Dive Limited, five months after he was vindicated of corruption charges by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

A former warlord in the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, Mr Josiah Oyakongan, aka Commander Oyimi 1, has hailed the decision of the federal government to award surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, saying engagement of Niger Deltans to protect oil facilities will reduce oil theft to the lowest level.

Oyakongan who is the Chairman Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, said the choice of Tompolo was a good one, describing Tompolo as one committed to development in the Niger Delta and the country at large.

“The surveillance contract to Tompolo by the FG, is a good one. Tompolo is very committed to peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

Read Also:  Anambra assemblymen approve governor’s N100 billion loan request

“Tompolo has made substantial sacrifice for the peace and economic stability of the Niger Delta, so he deserves it and even more.”

“The direct engagement of indigenes, especially youths, and a critical stakeholder like Tompolo in the protection of oil installations and facilities in the area will deepen peace, which will indeed translate to economic growth.

“Hence, I commend the Federal Government for awarding the pipeline surveillance contract of protecting oil pipelines and installations in the Niger Delta to Tompolo. There is need for the Federal Government to continue to partner with Tompolo for sustenance of peace.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories