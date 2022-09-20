Niger Delta ex-militants postpone 2022 peace day celebration

The Congress for Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (CNDE), an umbrella body of former militants under the leadership of a former Militant Commander, Mr. Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, aka, Boyloaf, has postponed the planned 2022 Niger Delta Peace Day Celebration earlier scheduled for Wednesday, September 21.

The event was organized by CNDE in collaboration with the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Bayelsa State Government to commemorate the day militants in the Niger Delta heeded the call and surrendered their weapons and embraced the Amnesty declared by the Federal Government during the administration of late President Shehu Musa Ya’Adua.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Niger Delta Peace Day, earlier scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, had a Peace Summit designed to provide an opportunity for the ex-militants to reaffirm their commitment to sustaining the peace in the region which has added up economically by the increase in barrels of crude oil produced daily.

Prior to the postponement, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri was named as the chief host; the immediate past Interim Administrator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) was to deliver the key note address as the co-host while the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, was named as the Special Guest of Honour at the historic event.

Also the President, Ijaw National Congress (INC) was named the Chairman of the event; the Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Guest of Honour while the Executive Director, Nigerian Content Development and Management Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, alongside, Sunny Ofehe, Founder, Hope for Niger Delta Campaign in the Netherlands were to speak at the event.

Though no reason was advanced as the cause of the postponement of the event, the leader of CNDE, Victor-Ben regretted the postponement, assuring that a new date would be announced for the event very shortly and would carry the same weight it was meant to carry.

It was however gathered that the postponement of the Peace Celebration may not be unconnected with the recent change in the leadership of the Amnesty Program.