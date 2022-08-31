Nigeria, AfDB eye six million metric tons of wheat production

The Federal Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have targeted to increase wheat production from 71,000 metric tons to six million metric tons in 10 years.

This will be achieved using the road map contained in the new National strategy to ensure Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in wheat production by 2032.

The 10-year National Strategy for Wheat production self-sufficiency to be implemented between this year and 2032.

The new strategy also prioritised the thematic area of wheat research and development, seed system, mechanisation, production and productivity, extension service and training, improved access to credit and use of financial system as well as marketing, processing and product utilisation.

Speaking at the Validation Workshop on the National Strategy on Wheat Self-Sufficiency in Nigeria in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, harped on the need for increased collaboration among agricultural stakeholders.

Abubakar noted that it is realistic for Nigeria to increase her wheat production, as the country has already achieved self-sufficiency in rice production.

He said: “Nigeria has no option than to boost its productivity and production to meet its national demand. It is in this regard that the draft National Wheat Strategy Document was developed as a policy framework to give direction.’’

“The success story of our rice revolution through the National Rice Strategy document has transformed the Rice industry in Nigeria, it is my firm belief that replication of the same in the wheat industry will change the narrative of the wheat value chain,” he said.

The Chief Agro Industry Officer, AFDB, Mr Tabi Karikari noted that the new strategy aims to synergise and harmonise efforts by stakeholders; increase investment into the wheat value chain by crowding in private sector investment; and ultimately achieving a national wheat self-sufficiency.

Karikari said the plan with support from the bank and other stakeholders anticipated the provision of seed, inputs, mechanisation and extension services using the innovation platforms.

”At least 250,000 Ha will be put under cultivation, in clusters of 100 to 200 Ha, this was the game changer in Ethiopia and Sudan and we look forward to it being replicated in Nigeria”, Tabi Karikari added.

The Team Leader of the of the development of the National Strategy on Wheat Sufficiency, Dr Olushina Olabanji highlighted the medium term outcome of the strategy to include increase of wheat productivity average from the current 2mt per hectare to 4mt per hectare, increase of income of wheat farmers from N300,000 per ha to N600,000 per ha.

For the implementation of the strategy, Olabanji said there was the need to establish a National implementation committee that will be chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and members will include Minister of Water Resources, Trade and Investment finance, budget and national planning, Minister of Women Affairs, Youth and Sports development.